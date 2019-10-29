Three versions of E-Paper Bundles are now available!
These bundles provide you with an easy start to any type of project where the e-paper display is needed.
The E-Ink technology is a reasonably new technology with a promising future, widely commercialized by the E-INK company. The content displayed on the E-INK (also known as E-Paper) display does not degrade when exposed to direct sunlight, the display actually behaves like a real paper; it is more readable when there is more light hitting its surface.
For more information about the E-Paper bundles, please visit the following product pages:
- E-Paper Bundle 1, with the eINK click adapter and e-Paper display 1.54”
- E-Paper Bundle 2, with the eINK click adapter and e-Paper display 2.13”
- E-Paper Bundle 3, with the eINK click adapter and e-Paper display 2.9”
