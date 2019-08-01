Dual temperature measurement featuring EMC1833 sensor

The Remote Temp click is a temperature sensing Click board™ which features the EMC1833 sensor from Microchip. The sensor is a specifically designed IC capable of measuring its own temperature, as well as the temperature at a remote BJT junction. This option makes Remote Temp click well-suited for monitoring the temperature of a CPU, GPU or FPGA, where the BJT junction is typically a substrate PNP or NPN transistor on the die of the measured IC. Instead of measuring the BJT junction of a specifically designed IC, the Remote Temp click can also use an external diode or a small-signal transistor.

Another useful feature of the EMC1833 can also report an ALERT signal if programmed temperature thresholds are exceeded.

The EMC1833 features a high accuracy of ±1°C within the range between -40°C and +125°C, which is a critical thermal bandwidth of most IC with the substrate PNP or NPN transistor as a temperature sensor.

Features such as dual temperature measurement, high accuracy, and programmable ALARM events, allow this Click board™ to be used in many applications. Some of them include:

dual-zone thermal monitoring

embedded systems

PC systems, i.e. when it is required to monitor both the ambient temperature within the enclosure, as well as the IC die temperature, for test and measurement applications, and similar.

