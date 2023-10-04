Dual Smart USB Charger – your gateway to efficient and versatile charging. With a wide voltage range from 3.5V to a robust 36V, this charger, based on the MAX20047A from Analog Devices, ensures compatibility with various power sources. Achieving an impressive 93% efficiency, delivering up to 3A of charging current per port, and equipped with short-to-ground and overcurrent protection, it combines advanced technical capabilities with safety measures to redefine your charging experience.

