The Dual LIN click is a Click board™ based on the TLE7268SKXUMA1, a Dual LIN transceiver from Infineon.

This click is a dual transceiver for the Local Interconnect Network (LIN) with integrated wake-up and protection features. The Dual LIN click is designed for in-vehicle networks using data transmission rates up to 20 kbps, and it includes two independent transceivers that operate as bus drivers between the protocol controller and physical LIN networks.

Given the features included in this transceiver, the Dual LIN click can be used for Body control modules (BCM) and Gateway.

