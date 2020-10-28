DTMF Generator Click is a compact add-on board that generates DTMF (Dual-Tone Multi-Frequency) signals designed for MCU interfaces. This board features the HT9200A, a dual-tone multi-frequency decoder mostly used in mobile communications systems from Holtek Semiconductor Inc.. The HT9200A tone generators can be instructed by an MCU to generate 16 dual tones and 8 single tones from its DTMF pin. It provides a Serial Mode interface, has a low total harmonic distortion and features a low current in the Stand-By mode.

This Click board™ is suitable for various applications such as security systems, home automation, remote control through telephone lines, communication systems, and more.

For more information about DTMF Generator Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe