DTMF Decoder Click is a compact add-on board that contains an integrated DTMF receiver with enhanced sensitivity. This board features the MT8870D, a complete DTMF receiver integrating the band-split filter and digital decoder functions from Microchip Technology. It offers low power consumption and high performance and uses digital counting techniques to detect and decode all 16 DTMF tone-pairs into a 4-bit code. Whenever a valid tone is detected, it outputs the associated value in binary on four LEDs, with an additional indicator that strobes after each new tone. This Click board™ is suitable for paging systems, remote control, electronic communications circuits, and various other applications.

