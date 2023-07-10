mikroSDK is increasing the pace – dsPIC microcontrollers supported

NECTO Studio 4.0 release is coming THIS WEEK! Until the official release of this product, we will gradually "broadcast on-air" some of the new features NECTO Studio 4.0 brings to developers. We have added yet another set of microcontroller support in our mikroSDK, a dsPIC family. MIKROE, which has constant innovation as one of its priorities, continues implementing features needed by embedded industry engineers. We have added dsPIC microcontrollers into mikroSDK, making it easier to switch between dsPIC MCUs and develop motor-control apps with Click Boards™.



We are excited to present you with a new episode of NECTO Studio Series on YouTube. Our Creative Roads Manager, Branko Jaksic will give you the first run of the dsPIC microcontrollers in mikroSDK in combo with NECTO Studio. Let's get started:



Decent microcontroller supplement

The main thing about including dsPIC microcontrollers into mikroSDK set of software libraries as well hardware definition files is that embedded engineers will be able to develop and run, for example, motor-control apps on 380 different dsPIC microcontrollers in total, and besides those two tasks, they would be able to test this exact project on the other set of mikroSDK-supported platforms (if they are not satisfied with the results of their product).

NECTO Studio 4.0 is coming THIS WEEK!

Here is the current list of NECTO Studio 4.0 update highlights that we presented through our NECTO Studio Series:

Open-source Compiler added. NECTO Studio has added yet another Open-Source software (toolchain) into its Compiler/Linker collection.

Data Plot feature. A real-time data collecting tool for acquiring and visualizing data from a microcontroller.

SDK Libraries for a new set of MCUs. As you may know, NECTO Studio has SDK libraries integrated into itself. They are called "mikroSDK" libraries. You can develop embedded projects with them. There are a total number of 5 supported architectures (ARM, PIC, PIC32, AVR and RISV-V) in mikroSDK.

And here is what you can expect next:

File System Library. You will be able to open, write or read files of data!

Continue following us, we will give you hints every day until the official release of NECTO Studio 4.0!



Your MIKROE