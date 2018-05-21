mikroC, mikroBasic, mikroPascal for dsPIC update - version 7.1.0

Just like we promised last week, we are releasing the update for the dsPIC compilers - version 7.1.0.

So read what the software team has done this time to improve and expand the dsPIC compilers, and don't forget to click on the download button.

26 new MCUs

The first thing you probably want to know is the number of supported microcontrollers we have added. The answer is 26 new MCUs. That brings the number to 531 in total.

FreeRTOS support for mikroC

Another great feature of this update? MikroC PRO for dsPIC just got support for FreeRTOS. Like mikroC PRO for ARM and PIC32 before it, this addition will make sure that your time is not wasted, but optimized.

FreeRTOS offers you the option of managing multiple tasks with ease. Just assign the priority to each one and watch the execution.

Libstock Manager

The Libstock Manager is now a feature of the mikroC, mikroBasic, and mikroPascal of the dsPIC compilers. Perhaps you are using the PIC compilers, so you already know about this addition, but for everyone that's new to the term, here is a run-down:

Libstock Manager allows you to browse, download, install/uninstall packages from one place, it's all inside your dsPIC compiler.

Every time Libstock is updated with a new Click board™ library, so is the Libstock Manager inside your compiler. You can also buy Click boards, straight from the compiler. Talk about efficiency and time saving - we are there to make your life easier.

For more information check out the RoadMap tab on the compiler page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika