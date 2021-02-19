DSP Click is a compact add-on board that contains a multi-effects digital signal processor. This board features the V1000, a complete multi-effects audio DSP with ultra-high quality audio performance in a rapid ‘time-to-market’ solution from Coolaudio. The V1000 includes its integrated RAM with 16 built-in multi-effects and reverb controlled via I/O pins or I2C interface. Combined with a low-cost A/D-D/A codec like the V4220, this Click board™ provides an ultra-low-cost FX solution.



This Click board™ is suitable for applications as a standalone audio player, PC accessories, and Hi-Tech toys, conventional consumer electronic devices, and many more.

