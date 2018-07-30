Driver click - Motor and Relay Driver

A motor driver is a little current amplifier; the function of motor drivers is to take a low-current control signal and then turn it into a higher-current signal that can drive a motor. One such product we're presenting to you today - Driver click board™.

The DRV777 integrated motor and relay driver IC from Texas Instruments is the main active element of this Click board™. It is ideally suited for driving motors, relays, and similar inductive loads, as it features an internal free-wheeling diode for inductive kickback protection, on every channel.

Driver click retains the connection flexibility of the DRV777 IC, offering a nine-pole spring terminal that can be used to implement and realize a wide range of different applications. Featuring kickback protection diodes, high impedance control inputs, input RC snubber network for improved reliability, pull-down input resistors that allow tri-stating, up to 2kV ESD protection, and more, this Click board™ is a perfect solution for developing various types of motor driving applications, regardless of whether it is a stepper motor, brushed DC motor, brushless motor, or a combination of these. A special feature of this Click board™ is the possibility to combine integrated drivers in parallel, allowing to sink up to 1A of current.

