DIY Smart Greenhouse Controller - Automated Plant Care with STM32F4!

We are excited to present to you our latest project: the DIY Smart Greenhouse Controller. In this YouTube video, we explore how to combine technology and nature to automate plant care, making it easier than ever to grow healthy plants while contributing positively to the environment. Join us as we guide you through the process of assembling a fully functional Smart Greenhouse Controller using the powerful STM32F4 microcontroller and various Click boards™.

Why Automate Your Greenhouse?

Gardening is both a rewarding and demanding hobby. However, with our busy lifestyles, it can be challenging to provide consistent care for plants. Over or under-watering can be a common issue, leading to unhealthy plants or wasted resources. This is where automation comes in.

Smart Greenhouse Controller we’re going to build is designed to automate plant hydration, monitor soil moisture and ambient temperature, and provide remote monitoring and control via Bluetooth. This project will provide the tools you need to nurture your plants efficiently.

How to Put Greenhouse Controller Into Use?

We provided a brief guide on how to get started with Greenhouse Controller.



Assembling the Smart Greenhouse Controller: At the heart of our system is the Clicker 4 for STM32F4 board. We then connect the Shuttle Click using the mikroBUS Shuttle, creating a strong foundation for our Hydro Probe Click. To automate the watering process, we integrate the RELAY 3 Click, which controls a 5V water pump. The Thermo 21 Click is used to monitor ambient temperature, and the BLE 3 Click allows for Bluetooth communication, enabling remote monitoring of the greenhouse.



Integrating the Water Pump and Relay: In the next step, we focus on the critical component of plant hydration—the water pump. The 5V water pump, connected via the RELAY 3 Click, provides precise control over water delivery to your plants.



Monitoring Soil Moisture with Hydro Probe: Our setup uses a Hydro Probe Click to measure the exact moisture levels in the soil. This real-time data is sent to the STM32F4-based controller, which activates the water pump via the RELAY 3 Click whenever the soil needs hydration.



Remote Monitoring with BLE 3 Click: For those who want to monitor their greenhouse from afar, we've integrated the BLE 3 Click for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication. Transmit real-time data on soil moisture, temperature, and watering status directly to your smartphone.

