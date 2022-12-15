This Bundle allows you to quickly create various applications, facilitating the use of many displays, such as capacitive or resistive touch panels, OLED or TFT screen technology, and many more, providing you with two types of connectors, male and female, that fully meet the DISCON standard. These connectors come in a package with dimensions of 51x5mm and consist of 40 pins (2x20 pins with 2.54mm row spacing). In addition to their compactness, they are widely used in many of our development systems and displays which you can find in our offer.

For more information about DISCON Connector Bundle visit the official product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. We have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. In this category, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun ware, and miscellaneous category with many exciting and fun items. Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE