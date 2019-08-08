Equipped with the sensor IC, which can digitize temperature measurements between -40°C and +150°C, Thermo 13 click provides an accuracy of ±0.2°C in the range from -10°C to +85°C.

Sensor IC has a great combination of features that make it a perfect choice for any temperature measurement application: ultralow temperature drift, low power consumption, programmable interrupt engine, compact sensor size, interrupt and critical temperature output pins, and more. The sensor itself requires almost no external components, which simplifies the design, reducing the cost and cutting the time to market.

Thermo 13 click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

For more information about Thermo 13 click visit official page.

