Gyro 5 click is a digital gyroscope which is able to sense motion over three perpendicular axes. It is equipped with the ITG-3701, an integrated three-axis digital gyroscope from InvenSense Inc.

The I3G4250 sensor features onboard signal processing (low-pass and high-pass filtering) as well as user selectable angular rate speed ranges from ±500, up to ±4000 dps. This allows fine-tuning according to specific requirements of the application. A FIFO buffer with two dedicated interrupt lines helps with the firmware optimization and power consumption.

This Click board™ is perfectly suited for development of a wide range of applications which rely on an accurate angular rate sensing, including:

Gyro-stabilization for various types of robots, drones, UAVs and RC vehicles,

Game controllers,

Gesture-based HMI applications,

VR glasses...

A gyroscope is a device used for measuring or maintaining orientation and angular velocity. It is a spinning wheel or disc in which the axis of rotation is free to assume any orientation by itself. When rotating, the orientation of this axis is unaffected by tilting or rotation of the mounting, according to the conservation of angular momentum.

