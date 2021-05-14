DIGI POT 8 Click is a compact add-on board used as a digitally controlled potentiometer. This board features the AD5206, 6-channel 256-position digitally controlled variable resistor device from Analog Devices. Each channel of the AD5206 contains a fixed resistor with a wiper contact that taps the fixed resistor value of 10kΩ, 50kΩ, or 100kΩ at a point determined by a digital code loaded into the SPI-compatible serial-input register.

This Click board™ can be used as mechanical potentiometer replacements, voltage-to-current conversions, gain and offset adjustment, and many other applications.

