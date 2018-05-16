DIGI POT 3 click - 1024 steps digital potentiometer

Do you want to change the color and brightness of the LEDs on your project? Or turn up the sound? Or contrast perhaps? It looks like you need a digital potentiometer.

DIGI POT 3 click is such a digital potentiometer 1024 steps and internal non-volatile memory. So, if you want something precise and elegant, this is the Click board or you.

DIGI POT 3 click

The EEMEM can be used for storing the wiper position, or some user data. And as if it's a mechanical potentiometer, DIGI POT 3 click restores its last position after power on.

The main component of our new Click board is AD5321, 10bit digital potentiometer from Analog Devices.

To connect the board with an external electrical circuit there are two screw terminals on the upper side of the Click board.

For more information about DIGI POT 3 click, visit the product page.

