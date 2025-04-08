DIGI Isolator 3 Click for isolating digital signals

Safeguard your sensitive electronics with ISO6521 and provide reliable isolation

DIGI Isolator 3 Click is a compact add-on board used for isolating digital signals between two circuit sections, ensuring protection and signal integrity. It features the ISO6521, a dual-channel digital isolator from Texas Instruments.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

Dual isolation channels: Provides two unidirectional isolation channels

High data rate: Supports data rates up to 50 Mbps

Wide operating voltage: Operates with independent power supplies ranging from 1.71V to 5.5V

Strong EMI immunity: Offers robust protection against electromagnetic interference

Fail-safe output: Features a default HIGH fail-safe output

APPLICATIONS:



Provide isolation between control and power stages

Ensure isolation in smart metering applications

Isolate control signals from high-power motor circuitry

Protect control systems from noise and voltage differences

Offer isolation in smart lighting control systems

Enhance safety and reliability in connected appliances

Any application requiring digital signal isolation for protection and signal integrity

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about DIGI Isolator 3 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



