Diff Press 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains Sensirion’s differential pressure sensor. This board features the SDP31, a small differential pressure sensor designed for high-volume applications. The SDP31 comes with a configurable host interface that supports I2C serial communication and measures pressure in a range from -500Pa up to +500Pa with an accuracy of 3%. It comes as calibrated and temperature compensated with high reliability/long-term stability, has the best signal-to-noise ratio. It operates in a temperature range of -40°C to 85°C, ensuring stable operation under extreme conditions.

This Click board™ is suitable for weather station equipment, industrial, consumer applications, and similar applications which rely on accurate and reliable pressure monitoring.

