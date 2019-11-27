Dialog Semiconductor adds more boards with the mikroBUS™ socket

This great collaboration has produced new mikroBUS™ boards!

Dialog Semiconductor boards have continued using the mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency.

These new products that have the mikroBUS™ standard are the DA14695 Development Kit-USB, DA14531 Development Kit-USB and the DA14531 Development Kit-Pro.

Our business relationship with Dialog Semiconductor is developing rapidly and it continues to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about the Dialog Semiconductor & mikroBUS™ collaboration, please visit their official mikroBUS™ section.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe