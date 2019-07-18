Cloud on Chip solution for building connected IoT devices in “minutes”

A complete WiFi based module can now seamlessly connect your device to the Internet-of-Things (IoT) platform of your choice. No WiFi or networking experience is necessary. It is all plug and play, with pre-loaded CLOUD connected firmware, eliminating the complexity in all internet communication. This allows your devices to connect and communicate in no time. The WiFi core gives a very small hardware footprint.

The DeviceDrive Cloud-on-Chip firmware and cloud platform take care of the whole value chain from design and construction and all the way to the end user. The IoT revolution is here and now, so please do not miss the opportunity of reaching otherwise unreachable market segments. The DeviceDrive technology gives you the ability to communicate and get valuable feedback from end users and their devices, so that you can improve your products, services and applications.

For more informations about DeviceDrive click and how to use it please visit our webpage.