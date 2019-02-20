Develop your own alarm system with the Analog Key click

And now, something completely different.

We’ve designed an analog keyboard on a Click board™! The Analog Key click contains six tactile pushbuttons, each of which you can use to select one of the six different voltage levels. The idea behind this click is very simple: six resistors form a voltage divider. The resistors are connected in series between the VCC and the GND. Each button selects one of the six middle taps, allowing any of the six different voltage levels to be selected. The voltage is available at the AN pin of the mikroBUS™, which is additionally protected by an operational amplifier, configured as a buffer. This allows both the protection and a proper impedance at the analog input pin of the microcontroller.

The main features of the Analog Key click are:

six high-quality pushbuttons

a simple debouncing circuit, and

the output op-amp buffer

This Click board™ is an ideal solution for different applications controlled by discrete voltage levels, or for applications which have a restricted number of free pins. You can use this type of keyboard as a password terminal for a small alarm system, for selecting an option in various embedded applications, and for all kinds of small DIY projects where low pin count is a big concern.

For more information about the Analog Key click, please visit our website.