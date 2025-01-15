Develop a Weather Station with Arduino in NECTO!



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



How to develop and test code on multiple Arduino platforms (Mega 2560 Rev3 and Uno Rev3) with NECTO Studio .

How to use NECTO Studio's debugging simulator to identify and resolve issues early in the development process.

Practical steps for integrating Click boards™ for weather sensing applications, including temperature, humidity, and air quality monitoring.

How to configure NECTO Studio to connect your weather station data to InfluxDB and visualize it in Grafana for meaningful insights.

Best practices for prototyping and testing weather station solutions using NECTO Studio.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

Overview of NECTO Studio's capabilities for Arduino-based projects. 13:05 - 13:25 (EDT) Weather Station Development with NECTO Studio

Understanding the value of using NECTO Studio's debugging simulator

Exploring how to run the same code on multiple setups with different MCUs. 13:25 - 13:35 (EDT) Click Boards for Weather Monitoring

Integrating sensor-based Click boards™ for temperature, humidity, and other data collection. 13:35 - 13:45 (EDT) Live Weather Station Demonstration

Building and testing the Weather Station using Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3 and Uno Rev3.

Demonstrating real-time data collection and visualization using InfluxDB and Grafana. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Addressing your questions and exploring additional use cases for NECTO Studio with Arduino.

Get Your Questions Ready!

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.