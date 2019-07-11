Determine your current position with GNSS ZOE click

The integrated ZOE-M8Q, u-blox’s super small, highly integrated GNSS SiP, as well as the 64 Mbit SQI flash memory, makes the GNSS ZOE click ideal for using in various applications, such as UAVs, vehicles and assets tracking, navigation devices based on GPS and GLONASS, road navigation devices, public transport, wearable devices, and many more.

High precision GNSS, dual-frequency RF front-end, onboard serial flash memory, message integrity protection, anti-jamming, anti-spoofing, and many more features makes this Click board™ mainly targeted for applications that require a small size device without compromising performance.

For more information about the GNSS ZOE click, visit the product page.