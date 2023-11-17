Eagerly Anticipated ELEKTRA AWARDS 2023 Culminates with MIKROE's Revolutionary Planet Debug Solution. After months of anticipation, the highly awaited contest is set to reach its pinnacle on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Among the myriad contenders vying for recognition, MIKROE's remote debugging solution, Planet Debug, has emerged as a frontrunner in the prestigious "Design Tool and Development Software Product of the Year" category.

PLANET DEBUG

For those new to the embedded industry, Planet Debug stands as a beacon of innovation. This solution, developed by MIKROE, revolutionizes the traditional approach to programming and debugging embedded hardware. Offering unparalleled convenience, Planet Debug allows users to remotely program and debug embedded systems, transcending geographical constraints and empowering developers to streamline their workflow with unprecedented efficiency.

In the eyes of industry experts, Planet Debug Frame signifies a paradigm shift. This sophisticated remote debugging solution seamlessly integrates into the development process, providing a robust platform for engineers to tackle intricate challenges in embedded hardware development. MIKROE's commitment to excellence is evident in the intricate features of Planet Debug, facilitating real-time collaboration, enhancing productivity, and paving the way for a new era in embedded systems development.

Key characteristics and features

The Elektra Awards recognise excellence within the global electronics industry, and we welcome entries from manufacturers, distributors, designers, individuals, research groups and start-ups in order to accurately reflect the nature of today’s dynamic electronics industry.



To find out who has made the shortlist, please visit the Elektra Awards website.



The Winners will be revealed at a prestigious awards dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane on Wednesday 29 November. We are looking forward to it!



If you want to learn more about Planet Debug, visit the official product page.



