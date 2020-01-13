We are glad to officially announce our Design Service sector!

Mikroe's main idea is to introduce embedded tools to help engineers optimize and speed up their development process. Now we have taken it a step further and introduced this concept on a company level.

Over the last 2 years we have been working different industries helping them digitalize and making their procedures more efficient through our innovative embedded solutions. Our most notable work is in predictive maintenance and high precision tracking. Design service is your company's solution to digitalization.

Our Design Service is your partner for the embedded world. By combining innovation and our expertise, we reimagine the world in IoT. We develop products that are financially stable and adapt them to future standards. Our 360 solutions enable our clients to rest assured because we take full responsibility for your product.

For more information about our Design Service sector, please visit the official page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe