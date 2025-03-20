DC Motor (RS-555) - high-performance brushed DC motor

Power your pumps, juicers, and water purifiers with the reliable DC Motor (RS-555SH-2770)

DC Motor (RS-555) is a high-performance brushed DC motor (RS-555SH-2770) designed for applications requiring reliable and efficient motion.

KEY FEATURES:



Wide voltage range: Operates within an 18V–30V DC range, with a nominal voltage of 24V

Operates within an 18V–30V DC range, with a nominal voltage of 24V High no-load speed: Achieves a no-load speed of 9100rpm

Achieves a no-load speed of 9100rpm High power output: Delivers 22.7W power at maximum efficiency

Delivers 22.7W power at maximum efficiency Versatile rotation: Supports both clockwise (CW) and counterclockwise (CCW) rotation

Supports both clockwise (CW) and counterclockwise (CCW) rotation Durable construction: Features an oil-bearing system for smooth and durable operation

Features an oil-bearing system for smooth and durable operation Standard shaft size: Equipped with a 3.175mm shaft for easy integration

APPLICATIONS:



Provide reliable motion for various pumping applications

applications Power juicer mechanisms for efficient juice extraction

mechanisms for efficient juice extraction Drive fans and other components in humidifiers

Power pumps and other components in water purification systems

systems Any application requiring a robust and efficient brushed DC motor



For more information about DC Motor (RS-555) visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE