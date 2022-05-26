A DC motor is any of a class of rotary electrical motors that converts direct current (DC) electrical energy into mechanical energy. The most common types rely on the forces produced by magnetic fields. Nearly all types of DC motors have some internal mechanism, either electromechanical or electronic, to periodically change the direction of current in part of the motor.

Today we present you DC Gear Motor, a brushed DC motor with a spur gearbox rated for 3.6V operational voltage, 430RPM speed, and 160mA current with a torque of 50g.cm at maximum efficiency. A great solution for fulfilling many functions initially performed by brushed DC motors in robotics, medical equipment, electric door lock, and much more.

For more information about DC Gear Motor, visit the official product page.



Your MIKROE