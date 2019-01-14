DC MOTOR 7 click is released

The DC MOTOR 7 click is a dual brushed DC motor driving Click board™, featuring the advanced PWM chopper-type integrated DC motor driver, labeled as TB67H400AFTG. This IC can drive two brushed DC motors independently, using a wide range of supply voltages, while delivering a reasonably high maximum current to the connected DC motors. This is possible due to the low resistance of the integrated H-Bridges. In addition to being able to drive two independent DC motors, it can be used in so-called Large Mode to drive a single motor, utilizing both bridges in parallel. This effectively doubles the amount of current it can deliver to the DC motor.

Did you know?

In general, a brushed DC motor is an internally commutated electric motor designed to be run from a direct current power source. DC distribution systems were used for over 100 years to operate motors in commercial and industrial buildings. By changing the operating voltage or the strength of the magnetic field, brush motors can be varied in speed.

