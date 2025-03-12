DC Motor 28 Click - FTG designed for various brushed DC motor control needs

Experience robust motor control with the TB67H453FTG ideal for industrial automation and robotics

DC Motor 28 Click - FTG is a compact add-on board designed for driving brushed DC motors. It features the TB67H453FTG, a single-channel H-Bridge driver from Toshiba Semiconductor.

KEY FEATURES:



Wide operating voltage: Supports an operating voltage range of 4.5V to 44V

High output current: Delivers a maximum output current of 3.5A

Integrated current monitoring: Provides real-time current feedback for precise control

Adjustable output current: Includes a trimmer for adjusting the output current to match motor requirements

Multiple protection mechanisms: Features overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal shutdown protection

APPLICATIONS:



Drive motors in automated machinery and industrial equipment

Control motors in robotic arms, mobile robots, and other robotic systems

Used in various motion control applications requiring reliable motor driving

