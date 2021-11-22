DC Motor 21 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a brushed DC motor driver. This board features the A3910, a DC motor driver designed for low voltage power applications from Allegro Microsystems. It is controlled via several GPIO pins and has a wide operating voltage range with an output current capacity of 500mA. In addition to the possibility to be used in the full-bridge configuration to drive a single bidirectional DC motor, it can also be used as a dual half-bridge to drive dual DC motors. Using an integrated MOS switch improves braking action for the motor, compared to implementation with a simple clamp diode. Besides, it also features built-in protection such as crossover current protection and thermal shutdown.

This Click board™ is suitable for driving DC brushed motors and targeted at the consumer and industrial market with end applications to low voltage equipment.

