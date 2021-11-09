DC Motor 20 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a brushed DC motor driver. This board features the TC78H651AFNG, a dual H-bridge driver for one or two DC brushed motors, which incorporates DMOS with low ON resistance in output transistors from Toshiba Semiconductor. The Forward/Reverse/Stop mode can be selected according to the state of its input control signals routed to the GPIO pins of the mikroBUS™ socket. It has a wide operating voltage range of 1.8V to 7.5V with an output current capacity of 2A maximum. Besides, it also features built-in protection against under-voltage, overcurrent, and overtemperature conditions.

This Click board™ is suitable for driving DC brushed motors and stepping motors for low voltage equipment.

