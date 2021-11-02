DC Motor 19 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a brushed DC motor driver. This board features the TC78H653FTG, a dual H-bridge driver for one or two DC brushed motors or one stepping motor, which incorporates DMOS with low ON resistance in output transistors from Toshiba Semiconductor. The Forward/Reverse/Brake/Stop mode can be selected according to the state of its input control signals, while the motor operation and current mode can be chosen through onboard switches alongside control signals. It has a wide operating voltage range of 1.8V to 7.5V with an output current capacity of 4A (DC). Besides, it also features built-in protection against under-voltage, overcurrent, and overtemperature conditions.

This Click board™ is suitable for driving DC brushed motors and stepping motors for low voltage equipment such as home electronic products and devices using a 5V USB power supply.

For more information about DC Motor 19 Click, please visit the product page.

