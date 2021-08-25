DC Motor 18 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a brushed DC motor driver. This board features the TB9051FTG, an automotive PWM-type single-channel H-Bridge DC brushed motor driver from Toshiba Semiconductor. The Forward/Reverse/Brake mode can be selected according to PWM control signals, while the motor operation and stop mode can be chosen by an enable pin. It has a wide operating voltage range of 4.5V to 28V with an output current capacity of 5A max. Besides, it also features built-in protection against under-voltage, overcurrent, and overtemperature conditions.

This Click board™ is suitable for various automotive applications such as throttle and valve control, various engine bulbs, storing of door mirrors, and seat positioning.

