DC Motor 17 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a brushed DC motor driver. This board features the TC78H660FTG, a dual H Bridge driver for one or two brushed motors that incorporate a DMOS output transistor with low on-resistance from Toshiba Semiconductor. This IC is a PWM controlled constant-current drive with supply voltages from 2.5V to 16V and 2A of output current. It features a sense-resistor less current control architecture and VCC regulator for the internal circuit. Also offers multi-error detect functions with error detection flag output function.



This Click board™ is suitable for driving DC motors, controlling the direction of the rotation, as well as brake and regulate the motor current.

