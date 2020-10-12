DC Motor 16 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-performance single phase reversible DC motor drive with speed control. This board features the ZXBM5210, a fully-featured DC motor drive solution with an average current capability of up to 700mA from Diodes Incorporated. The ZXBM5210 has several modes of operations selected by two GPIO pins, has a wide supply voltage range from 3V to 18V, and low power consumption. It possesses three speed control modes, and provides under/over voltage protection, over current limit, and thermal shutdown capability.

This Click board™ is suitable for a reversible DC motor and actuator drive, remote control motorized toy applications, home appliances, handheld power tools, and many more.

