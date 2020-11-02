DC Motor 15 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a motor driver with current sense and regulation. This board features the DRV8874, an integrated motor driver with N-channel H-bridge, charge pump, current sensing, and adjustment from Texas Instruments. Current sensing and regulation feature eliminates the need for a large power shunt resistor, saving board area, and reducing system cost. The current-sense output allows an MCU to detect motor stall or changes in load conditions. The DRV8874 can also regulate the motor current during Start-Up and high-load events without interaction from MCU.

This Click board™ is suitable for a brushed DC and servo motor and actuator drive, home appliances, handheld power tools, and many more.

