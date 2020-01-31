DC MOTOR 14 Click is a PWM chopper type brushed DC motor driver, labeled as TB67H450FNG.

This IC includes one channel of motor output block, using a wide range of supply voltages, while delivering reasonably high current to the connected DC motors. Low ON-resistance MOSFETs and a PWM control help the TB67H450FNG exhibit lower heat generation thus efficient motor drive. Furthermore, the TB67H450FNG has two inputs, IN1 and IN2, which allow for selection of the four operation modes; forward (clockwise), reverse (counter-clockwise), short brake, and stop modes.

For more information about the DC Motor 14 Click, please visit the product page.

