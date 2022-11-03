DC Motor 12 Click is a compact add-on board with a brushed DC motor driver. This board features the TB9054FTG, a PWM-type, dual-channel, H-bridge, brushed DC motor driver from Toshiba Semiconductor. The TB9054FTG is rated for an operating voltage range from 4.5V to 28V, with the motor controlled directly through a PWM signal or SPI serial interface. In addition, this driver allows a dual configuration with two motors with 5A current ratings per channel or one 10A channel drive in a Parallel mode of operation. It also has complete diagnostic and protection capabilities supporting robust and reliable operation.

This Click board™ is suitable for driving DC brushed motors in various automotive applications such as control of the throttle valve, engine valves, retractable door mirrors, and seat heater.

For more information, visit the DC Motor 12 Click product page.

