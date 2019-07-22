DC Motor 11 click is a brushed DC motor driver with the current limiting and current sensing. DRV8830, a Low-Voltage Motor Driver with Serial Interface, by Texas Instruments.

Provided with sufficient PCB heatsinking, the DRV8830 can supply up to 1-A of DC/RMS or peak output current. The DRV8830 also contains a set of protection features, offering a very high level of reliability. Besides driving capabilities, DC Motor 11 click can also sense current consumption at its output.

The DC Motor 11 click is perfectly suited for rapid development of various DC motor driving applications such as:

home appliances

printers

industrial equipment

mechatronic applications, etc.

