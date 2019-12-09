DC Motor 10 Click is a brushed DC motor driver with current limiting and current sensing.

It is based on the TLE 6208-6 G, a Hex-Half-Bridge / Double Six-Driver IC, optimized for motor driving applications. Given its features the DC Motor 10 click is also perfectly suited for rapid development of various DC motor driving applications, including home appliances, printers, industrial equipment, mechatronic applications, and many more.

