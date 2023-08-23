DB9 Cable Female-to-Female (2m) cable excels in establishing secure serial data connections. Its robust connectors ensure reliability, catering to networking, console access, and serial peripherals. Combining durability with flexibility, it accommodates various environments, from industrial applications to home setups, making it an indispensable solution.

For more information about DB9 Cable Female-to-Female (2m), visit the official product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1450+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE