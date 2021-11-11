DAQ Click is a compact add-on board representing a data acquisition solution. This board features the ADAQ7768-1, a 24-bit precision data acquisition (DAQ) μModule system that encapsulates signal conditioning, conversion, and processing blocks into one SiP from Analog Devices. It supports a fully differential input signal with a maximum voltage range of ±12V with an excellent common-mode rejection ratio (CMRR). The input signal is fully buffered with a low input bias current, enabling the ADAQ7768-1 to interface to sensors with high output impedance directly. Also, it comes with a selectable clock source and programmable gain options, output data rate, filter type, and latency configurable through an SPI serial interface.

This Click board™ is suitable as a universal input measurement platform for electrical tests and measurements, condition monitoring for predictive maintenance, and many other applications.

For more information about DAQ Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe