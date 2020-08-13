

DAC 6 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a fully-featured, general-purpose voltage-output digital-to-analog converter. This board features the DAC104S085, 10-bit, micro-power, a quad digital-to-analog converter with rail-to-rail output, from Texas Instruments. It uses the 3-wire SPI serial interface for communication, that operates at clock rates up to 40 MHz. Besides that, DAC 6 Click has also MCP1501 onboard, which is a high-precision, buffered, 2.048V voltage reference.

Many features such as low power, rail-to-rail Voltage output, quad-channel output, and more, make it an excellent choice for use in battery-operated equipment, digital gain and offset adjustment, programmable voltage and current sources, and many more.

For more information about the DAC 6 Click, please visit the product page.

