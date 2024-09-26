DAC 18 Click featuring a smart DAC for general-purpose input to PWM conversion

Convert digital data into analog voltages or PWM (triangle or sawtooth) signals using the DAC539G2-Q1

DAC 18 Click is a compact add-on board designed for converting general-purpose input to PWM signals. Featuring the DAC539G2-Q1, a 10-bit smart DAC from Texas Instruments, it offers versatile and efficient conversion capabilities.

KEY FEATURES:

Dual output channels: Provides two distinct output channels for versatile analog signal generation

Provides two distinct output channels for versatile analog signal generation Digital-to-Analog conversion (DAC): Converts digital data into analog voltages

Converts digital data into analog voltages Voltage-to-PWM conversion: Generates PWM signals based on input voltages

Generates PWM signals based on input voltages Flexible configuration: Offers selectable waveforms (triangle or sawtooth) and configurable output parameters

Offers selectable waveforms (triangle or sawtooth) and configurable output parameters Nonvolatile memory: Stores register settings for persistent configuration

Stores register settings for persistent configuration I2C communication: Enables easy integration with microcontrollers

APPLICATIONS:



Control lighting intensity and effects for various automotive lighting scenarios

scenarios Generate analog signals for controlling industial machinery and equipment

machinery and equipment Can be used in audio circuits for generating waveforms and effects

circuits for generating waveforms and effects Generate precise analog signals for testing and calibration purposes

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about DAC 18 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE