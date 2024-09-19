DAC 16 Click featuring a quad-channel, buffered digital-to-analog converter (DAC)

Convert digital signals into analog voltages or currents using the DAC63204-Q1

DAC 16 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise voltage and current output applications. Featuring the DAC63204-Q1, an automotive-qualified 12-bit DAC from Texas Instruments, it offers exceptional performance and reliability.

KEY FEATURES:

Four output channels: Offers multiple channels for generating various analog signals simultaneously

Offers multiple channels for generating various analog signals simultaneously Flexible configuration: Allows for customization of voltage gains and current ranges to suit specific applications

Allows for customization of voltage gains and current ranges to suit specific applications Internal/External voltage references: Supports both internal and external voltage references for flexibility

Supports both internal and external voltage references for flexibility Hi-Z Power-Down mode: Conserves power when not in use

Conserves power when not in use Multiple communication options: Supports both SPI and I2C interfaces for integration with different microcontrollers

Supports both SPI and I2C interfaces for integration with different microcontrollers General-Purpose I/O pin: Provides additional flexibility for custom applications

APPLICATIONS:



Adjust voltage levels to test how electronic components handle variations, ensuring reliability

Provide accurate DC voltages needed to set operating points and calibrate circuits

Create standard waveforms like sine wave, triangular, sawtooth waves for testing and signal analysis

Convert digital audio signals into analog for playback in audio systems

