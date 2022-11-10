DAC 13 Click is a compact add-on board providing a highly accurate digital-to-analog conversion. This board features the AD3541R, a low drift, single channel, 16-bit accuracy, voltage output digital-to-analog converter (DAC) from Analog Devices. The AD3542R operates with a fixed 2.5V reference, communicates with the host MCU through the SPI interface, and can be configurable in multiple voltage span ranges. Also, it provides the possibility to select the power supply of the internal trans-impedance amplifier as well as its gain, which scales the output voltage. This Click board™ represents an excellent choice for DAC applications in data acquisition systems, process control equipment, programmable voltage sources, and many more.

For more information, visit the DAC 13 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s most recent standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE