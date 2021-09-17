DAC 11 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a highly accurate digital-to-analog converter. This board features the DAC128S085, a general-purpose OCTAL 12-bit analog voltage-output DAC from Texas Instruments. It uses both logic voltage levels from the mikroBUS™ socket with a maximum power consumption of 4.85mW at 5V. The on-chip output amplifiers allow rail-to-rail output swing, supporting the SPI serial interface (compatible with standard QSPI, MICROWIRE, and DSP interfaces), which operates at clock rates up to 40MHz.

This Click board™ represents an excellent choice for digital gain and offset adjustment applications, programmable voltage and current sources, programmable reference, and many more.

