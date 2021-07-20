DAC 10 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a fully-featured, highly accurate digital-to-analog converter. This board features the DAC53401, a 10-bit voltage-output smart digital-to-analog converter from Texas Instruments. This device consumes extremely low power and has a nonvolatile memory (NVM), an internal reference, and an I2C serial interface with a configurable slave address. It operates with either an internal reference or the power supply as a reference and provides full-scale output from 1.8V to 5.5V.

This Click board™ represents an excellent choice for applications such as LED and general-purpose bias point generation, power supply control, programmable reference, and more.



For more information, visit the DAC 10 Click product page.

