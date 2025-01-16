CycloneTCP meets NECTO: Build Open-Source Ethernet Controller!



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



Explore how CycloneTCP , an open-source networking stack, integrates with NECTO and the mikroSDK framework.

Learn how to send and receive data packets over Ethernet directly from NECTO Studio’s UDP Terminal tool.

Tips and strategies for incorporating open-source projects into your embedded development process.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

Understanding CycloneTCP and its role in embedded Ethernet development. 13:05 - 13:10 (EDT) Why CycloneTCP in NECTO Studio?

Advantages of using an open-source networking stack for Ethernet solutions.

How NECTO Studio provides a cohesive environment for rapid Ethernet application prototyping. 13:10 - 13:35 (EDT) Step-by-Step Project Setup

Configuring and building an Ethernet controller using CycloneTCP in NECTO Studio.

Working with MIKROE’s Ethernet-enabled dev boards to implement and test your design. 13:35 - 13:45 (EDT) Live Demonstration

Sending and receiving Ethernet data packets using NECTO Studio’s UDP Terminal.

Prototyping and debugging an Ethernet-based application in real time. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Addressing your questions and exploring additional advanced use cases.

Get Your Questions Ready!

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.