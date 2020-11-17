CXPI Click is a compact add-on board that contains a transceiver that supports the next-generation automotive communication protocol. This board features the BD41000AFJ-C, a transceiver for the CXPI (Clock Extension Peripheral Interface) communication from Rohm Semiconductor. It operates from 7V to 18V external power supply, features easy switching between Master or Slave Mode, arbitration function that stops the data output upon detection of BUS data collision, and fail-safe functions that suspend the output data upon detection of under-voltage or temperature abnormality.

This Click board™ is suitable for use in body control applications, including steering switch, AC, and instrument panel systems.

